Ribbs visits ‘F1 in Schools’ students, who score Miami GP tickets

South Florida Motorsports, the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, and the City of Miami Gardens gifted 50 students enrolled in the “F1 in Schools” program with tickets to the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix set for next month. The surprise occurred during a visit by the mayor of Miami Gardens, Rodney Harris, and racing legend Willy T. Ribbs to Miami Gardens’ Bunche Park Alternative Sports and Fitness Center in an event administered through Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge (S.E.E.K). All S.E.E.K. staff were given two tickets to see Maluma at Hard Rock Stadium as well.

The “F1 in Schools” program is dedicated to introducing students to design, engineering, project management, branding, marketing, and teamwork using the excitement and appeal of F1.

Students also got a chance to meet, speak with and race cars that they built in a workshop during the program (pictured, top), with Willy T. Ribbs — the first African-American to have tested an F1 car and to compete in the Indianapolis 500.

F1 in Schools is one of the largest global educational programs aimed at raising awareness of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) among students and schoolchildren.

The inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix will be held on May 6-8, 2022.