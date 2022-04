On this week’s episode of “Inside the SCCA” we reconnect with Spec Miata driver Austin Varco. We talk about what it was like to drive a Miata in the UK’s version of the SCCA. We also talk about Austin’s recent autism diagnosis and what challenges he has to deal with racing with autism. His story about racing in England is remarkable — but talking about his autism and how it affects his racing is really something you won’t want to miss.

Listen below or click here.