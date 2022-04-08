Extreme E revises Season 2 schedule

Extreme E has revised its Season 2 schedule, with the Island X Prix in Sardinia being postponed until July and turned into a doubleheader event.

Originally scheduled for May 7-8, the Island X Prix has been put on hold as a consequence of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine — the race was set to take place on an Italian military base in the Capo Teulada region of southwest Sardinia, which is now needed for training purposes.

“Of course it’s a shame to postpone our event, but we are a global series which operates in full cooperation with our hosts and these circumstances are outside of any of our control,” said Alejandro Agag, CEO and founder of Extreme E. “We are working closely with our Sardinian hosts, along with our teams and our partners, on alternative plans and appreciate everyone’s flexibility as of course we are facing serious matters which must take priority and which put our situation into humble perspective.”

The delay to the Sardinia event means that the third round of the season, scheduled to take place in either Senegal or Scotland, has had to be scrubbed from the schedule.

Logistical considerations for the series that relies exclusively on sea freight make it impractical to keep five separate locations for the season. Instead, with series organizers keen to keep five races on the schedule, two full championship rounds will take place in Sardinia on July 6-7, and July 9-10.

Locations for the final two rounds of the season will remain, although the Copper X Prix in Antofagasta, Chile has been moved back two weeks to September 24-25. The season finale, the Energy X Prix, in Punta del Este, Uruguay will still take place on November 26-27.