DeFrancesco gets Long Beach grid penalty for Texas crash

IndyCar has announced a six-position starting grid penalty for rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, driver of the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport entry, for “avoidable contact” during last month’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. DeFrancesco was involved in a collision that eliminated himself from the event along with Graham Rahal and Helio Castroneves. The penalty will be served at this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

DeFrancesco was ruled to be in violation of: Rule 9.3.3. Avoidable Contact, which states, “The primary responsibility for avoiding contact with a Competitor resides with the overtaking Competitor and the secondary responsibility resides with the Competitor(s) being overtaken. A Competitor who fails to demonstrate their responsibility and initiates a maneuver that results in contact with another Competitor may be penalized.”

According to the IndyCar rule book, a penalty can be applied at the next IndyCar race if the penalty cannot be served at the event where the infraction took place.