Harvey set for Long Beach return

Jack Harvey has been cleared to drive by the NTT IndyCar Series’ medical staff. The news comes following the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver’s crash during practice for the race at Texas Motor Speedway that left him sidelined from the race.

“Jack Harvey has been cleared to compete by the IndyCar medical team following his incident on Saturday, March 19 at Texas Motor Speedway,” RLL shared in an update. “He will make his competitive return to the NTT IndyCar Series at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 8-10.

“We would like to express our gratitude for the exceptional care that Dr. Billows, his staff including Dr. Julia Vaizer and Dr. Terry Trammell and the AMR IndyCar Safety Team has given to Jack, both onsite in Texas and in the time since then.”

Santino Ferrucci took the wheel of the No.45 Honda in Harvey’s absence, and finished ninth.