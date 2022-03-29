PODCAST: Sage Karam

Whether you view Atlanta Motor Speedway as an intermediate or superspeedway, it was brand new either way to Sage Karam.
He joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his continued transition into NASCAR:
- How much he’s looking forward to having practice this season
- The number of Xfinity Series races he anticipates running this year and hopes for a full-time ride
- Looking at returning to Pocono Raceway for the first time since Justin Wilson’s fatal accident
- If that day has gotten easier to deal with over time
- What Karam thinks Pocono will be like in NASCAR versus IndyCar
- Relying on YouTube to prepare for races
- How the continued NASCAR culture learning is going
- Getting more respect from the garage
- If anything from IndyCar has helped in NASCAR
- If races feel different in NASCAR
- What resources Karam uses to get better being while based in PA
- If it’s been frustrating not having a full-time ride somewhere
- What it is about stock cars that have hooked him
Listen to the full interview with Karam below or click here:
