PODCAST: Sage Karam

Whether you view Atlanta Motor Speedway as an intermediate or superspeedway, it was brand new either way to Sage Karam.

He joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his continued transition into NASCAR:

How much he’s looking forward to having practice this season

The number of Xfinity Series races he anticipates running this year and hopes for a full-time ride

Looking at returning to Pocono Raceway for the first time since Justin Wilson’s fatal accident

If that day has gotten easier to deal with over time

What Karam thinks Pocono will be like in NASCAR versus IndyCar

Relying on YouTube to prepare for races

How the continued NASCAR culture learning is going

Getting more respect from the garage

If anything from IndyCar has helped in NASCAR

If races feel different in NASCAR

What resources Karam uses to get better being while based in PA

If it’s been frustrating not having a full-time ride somewhere

What it is about stock cars that have hooked him

Listen to the full interview with Karam below or click here: