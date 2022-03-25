RFK to appeal Atlanta penalty

RFK Racing has notified NASCAR that it will appeal the L2 level penalty issued against Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford team Thursday.

In a statement posted on the organization’s official Twitter account, the team said, “In connection to the penalties announced yesterday by NASCAR, we have filed a notice of appeal and look forward to the opportunity to work through the process.”

Neither NASCAR nor the team has given specific details about what promoted the penalty, which isn’t uncommon before an appeal’s process. In its penalty report, NASCAR listed the section of the rulebook that has to do with the body of the Next Gen race car and modifying single-source supplied parts.

Keselowski’s crew chief Matt McCall was suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events and fined $100,000. McCall will sit out this weekend’s events at Circuit of The Americas, as RFK Racing will not ask for the suspension to be deferred until after the appeal is heard.

The No. 6 team was also docked 100 driver and 100 owner points. Keselowski will also lose 10 playoff points if he qualifies for the postseason.

The infraction to Keselowski’s car was found during teardown inspection at the NASCAR R&D Center. Officials took Keselowski’s car and the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott for an in-depth inspection after last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

After starting at the rear of the field because of an unapproved adjustment, Keselowski finished 12th in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.