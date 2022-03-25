Red Bull identifies cause of Bahrain GP fuel system failures

Red Bull has identified the fuel system problems that were the root cause of its double retirement in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen coasted into the pits in the closing stages having been fighting for victory, before Sergio Perez stopped on the final lap of the race when running third, leaving the team without a point from the opening race of the year. Early analysis suggested a fuel system issue, and Red Bull has now identified a problem that prevented fuel getting to the power unit.

“Both cars suffered from a lack of fuel pressure last weekend,” a Red Bull spokesperson said. “The correct amount of fuel was in both cars, but a vacuum prevented the pumps from drawing fuel and delivering it to the engine. We’ve taken the necessary steps to correct this issue and we expect no problems this weekend.”

The double DNF means Red Bull is bottom of the constructors’ championship after the opening round of the season heading into this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 44 points behind early leaders Ferrari after Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took maximum points in Bahrain.

Pierre Gasly’s retirement from last weekend’s race was due to a different power unit issue and it is likely the AlphaTauri driver will need to take new components in Jeddah.

