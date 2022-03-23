Date set for first track test of IndyCar's 2024-spec engine

The first of the new-for-2024 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 IndyCar engines will be tested next week on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Teams representing Chevrolet and Honda will administer the Monday-Tuesday test at IMS rather than in Sebring, Florida, which had previously been announced as the location for the new-engine debuts.

The March 28-29 test will also use the former Formula 1 road course layout in an effort to ensure the Chevy- and Honda-affiliated IndyCar teams do not directly benefit from running on the same circuit used for the upcoming Indy road course events in May and July.

Following the two-day 2.4-liter engine tests, RACER has learned IndyCar will move to testing of its new EM Marshaling lighting system on the IMS road course on Wednesday, and on Thursday, 20 IndyCar drivers are scheduled to take part in a private test on the road course.