Hardpoint switching to backup car for 12 Hours of Sebring

Team Hardpoint has had to switch to a backup Porsche 911 GT3R chassis for the No. 99 GTD entry shared by Rob Ferriol, Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson. Legge crashed in Turn 17 during Thursday’s nighttime free practice for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. While the damage didn’t initially look particularly serious, the team later discovered that the tub was damaged.

Fortunately the team had a backup available and on site, but all the good parts had to be transferred from the crashed car to the new one. The team was in the paddock until midnight stripping the crashed car, returning at 8 a.m. to assemble the new one. The No. 99 missed qualifying this morning, but the team expects to have the car ready for the warmup Saturday morning without requiring an overnight thrash.

The team appeared to have made good progress on by Friday afternoon, reporting that the floor was one of the more complicated tasks still yet to complete.