Vaxiviere puts Alpine on top on WEC FP2 at Sebring

Matthieu Vaxiviere posted the fastest lap time of the second FIA WEC free practice session of the season-opening 1000 Miles of Sebring on Wednesday afternoon. The Frenchman’s best time in the No. 36 Sigantech Alpine A40 Gibson came at the very end of the session, his 1m50.845s over 0.5s clear of the next-closest Hypercar, the No. 8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID. It was also 0.5s slower than the best time set in FP1 by Romain Dumas in the No. 708 Glickenhaus.

The No. 36 and No. 8 didn’t finish up 1-2 atop the overall times however, as between them there were three LMP2 ORECA 07s. Paul di Resta was the fastest driver of that group and topped the LMP2 times in the No. 23 United Autosports 07 with a lap less than 0.2s off the session-topping Alpine and just 0.02s clear of the sister No. 22 United machine.

Fourth overall and third in LMP2 was the No. 41 RealTeam by WRT ORECA. Meanwhile, the remaining pair of Hypercars meanwhile, ended up eighth (Toyota’s No. 7 GR010) and 14th (the FP1-topping Glickenhaus 007).

In the GTE ranks, Michael Christensen ran fastest in the No. 92 factory Porsche with a 1m58.488s, less than 0.1s clear of Corvette newcomer Nick Tandy in the No. 64 C8.R. The U.S.-flagged car split the two factory Porsches, with the No. 91 ending up third ahead of the two AF Corse Ferraris that were unable to post times quicker than the top three in Am.

David Pittard was fastest of the GTE Am runners, the Briton making a statement of intent for NorthWest AMR in the session with a 2m00.029s aboard the No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage GTE, ahead of the No. 77 Dempsey Proton and No. 56 Project 1 Porsches.

It was a relatively quiet session overall, with only two cautions. The first was called for an on-track issue for the No. 45 Algarve Pro Racing ORECA, which made it back to pit lane.

The other was for trouble between the No.7 Toyota GR010 of Mike Conway and the No. 28 JOTA LMP2 ORECA of Jonathan Aberdein in the final few minutes of the session, the pair coming into contact at Turn 1 with a post session investigation signaled by race control.

Free Practice 3 is next up for the FIA WEC runners during this year’s Super Sebring doubleheader. It is set to get underway tomorrow at 11:55am local time.