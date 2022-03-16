PODCAST: Dave Moody

Dave Moody spends four hours a day, five days a week talking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio but he didn’t mind talking some more this week with The Racing Writer’s Podcast.

* Moody takes us back to when he first saw a race car and what about it was life-changing

* When he began getting working opportunities in racing and then fielding cars of his own

* The seamless transition between broadcasters on a radio call

* The genesis behind SiriusXM Speedway and why it was the worst time to start a show

* How the channel and NASCAR’s relationship has changed over the years

* Accusations of being a NASCAR stooge

* Good and bad days on the job

* What keeps him going after so many years