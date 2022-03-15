Spire penalized for Phoenix wheel nut infraction

Spire Motorsports is the latest team to be penalized for having a wheel come off during a NASCAR Cup Series race after three crew members were suspended Tuesday.

Ryan Sparks (crew chief), Blaine Anderson (front-tire changer), and Allen Hollman (jackman) from Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 team are suspended from the next four events. They will be eligible to return at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt event on April 17.

LaJoie hit the outside wall on the frontstretch Sunday at Phoenix Raceway at the end of Stage 1 and lost the right front wheel off his Chevrolet.

It is an automatic four-race suspension under Sections 10.5.2.6 of the rule for loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. The team has the right to appeal, but it is unknown if Spire will choose to do so.

NASCAR previously penalized The Money Racing Team, Kaulig Racing, and Front Row Motorsports for the same infraction.

Also on the penalty report was a pair of fines for crew chiefs in the Xfinity Series. Jason Ratcliff of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 team with Trevor Bayne and Jeff Meendering of the Gibbs No. 19 team of Brandon Jones were fined $5,000 for having lug nuts not secure after the Saturday race at Phoenix.