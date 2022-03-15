Johnson, Carvana launch charity initiative; video series

Jimmie Johnson’s second season in the NTT IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing is being used as a vehicle to raise funds and support multiple charities. An increased sponsor commitment with the No. 48 Honda is driving the ambitious effort during Johnson’s sophomore campaign.

According to Carvana, “Driven to Give Back is launching collaborations with three charity organizations to co-design the livery at select races. Fans can sign-up at Carvana.com/driven to be the first to see the new paint scheme before it hits the track. By doing so, Carvana will donate $1 on their behalf to the focus charity of that race. Each charity partner will also be at the Carvana Racing Fan Zone during their selected race to educate racing fans about their mission.”

Three organizations have been chosen to receive the funds.

“TechForce Foundation champions students in the transportation technician industry steering them through technical education and careers with scholarships, mentorship and workforce development opportunities,” the company wrote. “The Carvana new livery design will be showcased at the Streets of Long Beach on April 10, 2022.

“The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans service organization aimed at providing life-changing assistance and guidance for veterans, military personnel, their families and communities. The Carvana new livery design will be showcased at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 3, 2022.

“Athena Racing trains young girls in middle school and high school with the essential skills and career development to put them in the driver’s seat of their future STEM career – in engineering, design, fabrication and business – related to the automotive, motorsports and transportation industries. Carvana Racing has one of the few female pit crew members in the industry and its new livery design will be showcased at the Portland International Raceway on September 4, 2022.”

Johnson’s season is also being chronicled in a new eight-part YouTube video series titled “Reinventing the Wheel.”

“We are very excited about the activation Carvana is bringing to fans in year two,” Ganassi said. “Watching Carvana’s passion for our sport grow has been really fun. Their efforts on and off the track are impressive and I think the fans are really going to like what they bring forward this season. As a brand-new partner to the team last year, they have made a home for themselves with Chip Ganassi Racing and in IndyCar.”