Positive COVID test sidelines Ricciardo in Bahrain

Daniel Ricciardo has returned a positive COVID-19 test after feeling unwell in Bahrain.

The McLaren driver started feeling unwell earlier this week and missed the opening two days of testing while recovering. He returned a number of negative tests in that time, and had been improving on Friday but Ricciardo has now tested positive via PCR and will have to isolate for seven days.

While he’ll miss the final day of testing, Ricciardo should be released in time for next weekend’s season-opening race in Bahrain, with his isolation period ending before next Friday’s practice sessions.

“McLaren Racing can confirm that after feeling unwell from Wednesday onwards in Bahrain, Daniel Ricciardo has now returned a positive PCR test for COVID-19,” a McLaren statement read. “Daniel is therefore continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations.

“Under these regulations Daniel will be released in time for next weekend’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. Daniel is already beginning to feel better, and we wish him well for a quick recovery.

“Following this, we can confirm that Lando Norris will remain in the MCL36 for the final day of the official pre-season test in Bahrain tomorrow.”

Presented by