Duesenberg, Cadillac DPi selected Best In Show at The Amelia

A 1934 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe and a 2017 Cadillac DPi-V.R were crowned this year’s Best in Show winners on March 6 at The Amelia Concours d’Elegance — its 27th annual event. Marking the inaugural year under Hagerty’s stewardship, the 2022 event highlighted “innovative activations that complemented the event’s long tradition of showcasing the world’s finest vehicles”.

Central to the weekend’s festivities at the Ritz-Carlton and Golf Club of Amelia Island was the celebration of The Amelia’s 2022 honoree: accomplished driver and championship race team owner, Chip Ganassi.

Every year, The Amelia assembles a group of cars associated with the honoree, and this year was no exception: For the 27th, The Amelia gathered eight familiar Chip Ganassi Racing-entered machines including the Dallara which won the 2010 Indianapolis 500 and the 2010 Daytona 500-winning Chevrolet Impala.

