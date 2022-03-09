NASCAR podcast: Brandon McReynolds

Brandon McReynolds reinvented himself in NASCAR after admitting that being a race car driver wasn’t going to work. McReynolds (pictured above in 2016) is now a spotter and in driver management, both of which he shares insight about on The Racing Writer’s Podcast.

• How he recently started a new company

• Things he learned as a driver he’s applying on the business side

• The personal and professional with drivers like Cole Custer and Noah Gragson

• If McReynolds still considers himself a NASCAR driver as his Twitter bio says;

• When McReynolds saw the writing on the wall about driving, and any thoughts of going into a completely different profession

• How he got into spotting

• The eye-opening experience spotting was and if he’s ever had an oops moment

• Whether he imagined his racing career looking like this

