Opening round concludes on high note

NASCAR 4hr ago
Kyle Busch makes something from nothing in Vegas
The deck was stacked against Kyle Busch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and somehow, he wound up with a car capable of – and nearly – (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Vegas brings a welcome change in form for Chastain
Ross Chastain was the class of the field on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when it came to the time spent out front in the Pennzoil 400. (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Larson second at Las Vegas, happy with teamwork
Kyle Larson liked the call his team made to give him the race lead going into overtime at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even if it didn’t (…)
NASCAR 7hr ago
Bowman beats Larson in Las Vegas
Alex Bowman capitalized on a strategy call by crew chief Greg Ives to steal the win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ives put two tires (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 14hr ago
Legends to gather for 34th annual MSHFA Induction Ceremony
Past and present stars, top industry leaders and racing legends from all facets of the sport arrive in Daytona Beach early this week to (…)
NASCAR 2d ago
Ty Gibbs makes his own luck in Xfinity win at Las Vegas
Ty Gibbs pulled away from the field on a restart with six laps remaining and held off the hometown favorite, Noah Gragson to claim (…)
NASCAR 2d ago
Next Gen has changed the game - Suarez
Daniel Suarez came the closest he’s ever been to winning his first NASCAR Cup Series race a week ago. While Suarez ultimately came up (…)
Ferrari Challenge 2d ago
Franco, Coleman, Chang and Johnson take the top step at COTA
Over 60 drivers of the Ferrari Challenge series made their first laps in true competition at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas on Saturday. (…)
NASCAR 2d ago
Larson clears the air with Elliott about Fontana incident
Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have gone over what happened near the end of last weekend’s race at Auto Club (…)
NASCAR 2d ago
Bell edges Larson for Las Vegas pole
Christopher Bell had more left in his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota, and he used it in qualifying to earn the pole at Las Vegas Motor (…)
