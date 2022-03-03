Red Bull confirms contract extension for Verstappen through 2028

Max Verstappen has signed a long-term extension to his Red Bull contract that will keep him with the team until the end of 2028, in what is believed to be the longest deal signed in Formula 1 history.

As reported on Wednesday, Verstappen’s new deal makes him one of the highest-paid drivers in the sport, as Red Bull moved to extend his existing contract following his world championship success last year. The 24-year-old had a deal that already ran until 2023, and Red Bull has officially announced that the new extension is beyond that date, meaning he will remain with the team for another seven seasons.

“I really enjoy being part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision,” Verstappen said. “I love this team and last year was simply incredible — our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the No. 1 on the car long-term.”

Verstappen’s contract also ties him to the team for longer than any other driver currently on the grid, and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says it’s a statement of intent.

“I think it very much demonstrates the commitment that Red Bull has to Max and Max has to Red Bull,” Horner said. “This is fantastic news for the whole team — it shows commitment from both sides and a real belief in what we’re doing. So what a better way to start the new season with the extension of this agreement until the end of the 2028 season, it’s phenomenal for us.

“Our immediate focus for the year ahead is obviously to try and retain that championship and that No. 1 on the car that we fought so hard for last year, to make sure that we keep that on the car at the end of the year. For subsequent years, it’s an exciting period with these new regulations. It’s important that we optimize those and then come 2026 we’ll have an all-new Red Bull powertrain engine in the back of the car.

“I think it was very important for us to have continuity. We’ve always been a big believer in continuity. I think having Max for the long term — through the transition into 2026, with the new regulations, as we become an engine manufacturer and supplier — is fantastic for us.”

To date, Verstappen has won 20 races and taken a further 40 podium finishes from 118 starts for Red Bull, having made his first 23 appearances in F1 for Toro Rosso.