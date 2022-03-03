BorgWarner unveils Castroneves' 2021 Indy 500 portrait

Helio Castroneves has made his fourth appearance on BorgWarner’s iconic Indianapolis 500 winner’s trophy. Unveiled Thursday, the Brazilian’s likeness created by William Behrends adds to his prior installations in 2001, 2002, and 2009.

“I am thrilled to have my fourth silver likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy,” the Meyer Shank Racing driver said. “It’s such a special moment in my career to see my face alongside other Indy 500 winners and the three other four-time winners – A.J. (Foyt), Al (Unser) and Rick (Mears).

“To visit sculptor Will Behrends in person for the first time was an extremely special experience for me. To see the level of detail and professionalism he puts into his craft makes it that much more gratifying to see the final product of his amazing work. Today unveiling my image was a special day for myself and Meyer Shank Racing.”

The 110-pound trophy, which stands more than five feet tall, is valued at over $1 million.

“The Borg-Warner Trophy represents one of the greatest traditions and honors in the world of motorsports,” said Michelle Collins, BorgWarner’s global director of marketing and PR. “It’s a triumph all drivers hope to experience, and I am truly pleased and honored to carry on the legacy of unveiling the trophy. To have your face etched on the Borg-Warner Trophy once is an accomplishment of a lifetime, but four times speaks to Hélio’s dedication, persistence and passion to his sport. On behalf of all of BorgWarner, we extend our sincerest congratulations on this outstanding achievement.”

Later in the year, Castroneves, Jim Meyer, and Mike Shank will receive the traditional ‘Baby Borg’ trophies which serve as a prized and exclusive keepsake made for Indy 500 winners and team owners.