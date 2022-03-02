NASCAR podcast: Ryan Ellis

A lot has happened to The Racing Writer’s Podcast and Ryan Ellis since he was guest No.1 back in the fall of 2017. We’re checking in with Ellis this week to see what he’s been up to since that day:

* What it’s like working with other drivers for his Monday through Friday job

* What it is about racing that keeps him from giving it up for a normal job

* Balancing his time between the 9-5 job and the NASCAR to-do list

* The internship program he offers

* Emotion at the track when a driver versus when he’s there working for someone else

* Whether being a PR person has given him a different perspective on the sport

* His driving plans for this season

* Why Ellis considers it his best opportunity

* Goals for this season