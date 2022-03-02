CB Motorsports returns to MPC for Sebring

CB Motorsports will return to IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at Sebring after team raced in seven rounds of last season’s championship. The team also ran four races in the series’ Grand Sport class last year.

Caleb Bacon, the 2021 SRO Touring Car champion, will join Kyle Raineri in a Hyundai Veloster N TCR for the race. Raineri will be making his IMSA debut and has a background in the Radical Cup series.

The North Carolina-based TCR team has already completed a test at Sebring.

“Everyone worked really well together immediately,” Bacon said about the test. “I think seeing that on the very first day was a good sign. Before we even got on track, everyone’s having a good time, everyone’s working well together, everyone gets along, and it’s going to be a great weekend going into Sebring for the IMSA race.

“This isn’t going to be an easy race for us though, obviously. We’re going to have to really work at it, but I think we’ll be just fine. We have a good car, a good team, good people behind us and we’ve got the ability to do it.

“All we’ve got to do is keep our heads down and work every day and every session to make the car better and keep developing, and I think we’ll be right there at the end,” Bacon said.

Races beyond Sebring were not mentioned, but the team does have plans to move into a new race shop to support efforts across multiple series.

“We gained a lot of positives from the test at Sebring, and I’m excited for CB Motorsports to continue that momentum here at the upcoming IMSA race,” team owner Chad Bacon said. “Caleb and Kyle worked extremely well together right from start, and I know they’re both ready to fight for a win.

“Overall, we’re eager to get back racing and to build on our success from last year.”