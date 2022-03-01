St. Petersburg most-watched IndyCar opener in 11 years, NBC says

Last Sunday’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was the most-watched season-opening round for IndyCar in 11 years, says NBC Sports.

The telecast of the race had a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.429 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it not only the most-watched opener since St. Pete in 2011 (1.840 million, on ABC), but also the most-watched non-Indy 500 IndyCar race in 11 years.

Sunday’s GPSP was up 53% compared to the 2021 season opener at Barber Motorsports Park (932,000 viewers) and up 15% vs. last year’s St. Pete race (1.246m), both on NBC.

Bolstered by streaming on Peacock, the race delivered an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 23,800 viewers, the largest streaming audience on record for an IndyCar race, excluding the Indy 500. The AMA also includes streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

Viewership for the race peaked with a TV-only audience of 1.509 million viewers and averaged a household rating of 0.89. TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports resumes its IndyCar coverage at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 20, at 12:30 pm ET, again on NBC and Peacock.