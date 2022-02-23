Mission Foods expands SpeedTour sponsorship

Mission Foods is extending its SpeedTour beyond SVRA to include the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) in the upcoming season.

The Mission Foods partnership will include three event titles, which will add the Mission Foods name to events held at Sonoma Raceway, Virginia International Raceway and Circuit of the Americas. The Mission Foods Sonoma SpeedTour event weekend will be held on April 29-May 1, the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour event will take place October 7-9, and the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour event will run from November 4-6.

“We are excited to expand our partnership to be part of all four racing series in the SpeedTour circuit” said Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods Chief Executive Officer. “I love racing in the IGT Series, and it’s an honor for Mission to support the SVRA and all its participants and fans.”