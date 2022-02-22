ORIW: Inside Trans Am with John Clagett

EPARTRADE Race Industry Week

By February 22, 2022 8:10 AM

John Clagett, President and CEO of the Trans Am Race Company, joined us for an interview during Race Industry Week. Under Clagett’s leadership, Trans Am has generated a 10-fold increase in revenue over the past decade, and series’ race operations, marketing, social media outreach has grown accordingly. Click here to watch the full interview, hosted by RACER founder and CEO Paul Pfanner.

