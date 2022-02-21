Alpine launches two-livery A522 for 2022 F1 season

Alpine has become the penultimate team to launch its 2022 car with the unveiling of the A522 in Paris.

The A522 is the second car under the Alpine name in Formula 1 following the rebranding of the former Renault team. Although the real car was not at the launch ahead of a filming day in Barcelona on Tuesday, there was a twist as Alpine revealed two different liveries for 2022.

The French manufacturer has undergone a number of changes during the off-season from a personnel standpoint, but has also brought in BWT as title sponsor in a move that has led to the addition of pink to the previous blue livery. However, the first two races will see the livery flipped and become predominantly pink in what Alpine says is a move that is “highlighting the new partnership with title partner BWT”.

The actual A522 features narrow sidepod inlets and rear bodywork that slopes down sharply with cooling louvres on top and to the side, in the areas that have seen the most differentiation between teams so far.

New team principal Otmar Szafnauer was present at the launch and CEO Laurent Rossi says his addition helps strengthen the team ahead of 2022.

“It’s with great pleasure that we launch our A522 to the world today, marking the next chapter in Alpine’s Formula 1 journey,” Rossi said. “We are proud racers and have poured the essence of Alpine’s racing heritage and passion into this new generation of car. We have a clear plan and vision in place at Alpine and we have some of the best people in the business to help drive us forward and realize our ambitions.

“Our team is stronger now and, we hope, future-proof. Our driver line-up is the perfect recipe to help deliver the results we want to achieve on track. In 2022, we want to show constant progress with comprehensive developments across all sites to ensure we are contenders for the title in the future. We are going in the right direction and we want to carry on our climb to the summit.”