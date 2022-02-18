COTA extends USGP deal through 2026

The United States Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2026 after the signing of a five-year contract extension with Circuit of The Americas.

Last year’s race was the final one of the previous deal and saw a record crowd for the event at COTA, as F1 returned following a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sport keen to expand in the United States and adding a second race in Miami, the continuation of the Austin circuit on the calendar was important to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and has now been confirmed.

“We are thrilled to be announcing the extension with the Circuit of The Americas ahead of the exciting new 2022 season,” Domenicali said. “I want to thank the promoter for their ongoing dedication and enthusiasm for Formula 1 where together we are continuing to grow the excitement around our sport in the U.S. following the huge success of Netflix, the work of ESPN, and the incredible season we had in 2021.

“Austin is a great city, and the track is a favorite for all the drivers, and we cannot wait to be back in October for more action and entertainment.”

COTA chairman Bobby Epstein told RACER last year that he would try and use the bigger event to show Domenicali how successful the race can be, and says F1 has a permanent home in the U.S. in Austin since first racing there in 2012.

“The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix has become one of the biggest and greatest events in the world,” Epstein said. “We are extremely proud it has found a home in Texas at Circuit of The Americas and are grateful to the millions of fans who visited us over our first decade. We knew Austin, along with our neighbors in San Antonio and beyond, would be welcoming hosts — and they proved it!

“Thanks to everyone in the Formula 1 community for supporting our endeavors and rewarding our hard work. We are glad to have renewed our commitments and look forward to many more years of World Championship racing, entertainment, and fun.”