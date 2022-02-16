Marco Andretti confirms Indy 500 return

Marco Andretti will make his annual appearance at the Indy 500 in the No. 98 Andretti Autosport where the polesitter of the 2019 race will look to make his 250th IndyCar start.

Andretti’s Honda-powered Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco Andretti and Curb-Agajanian entry will feature new colors and a new primary sponsor in KULR.

“We’ve worked with KULR through Andretti Technologies for over a year now, including last year’s Indy 500 with Marco, and we are thrilled to now welcome them as a primary sponsor to our IndyCar program,” said Andretti’s father Michael, who owns the team.

“The development potential of KULR’s technology is exciting given their expertise in high-performance thermal management solutions and understanding of battery safety. We look forward to this special event in May as Marco celebrates 250 career IndyCar starts.”