Pagenaud heads MSR 1-2 on final day of Sebring IndyCar test

Meyer Shank Racing closed the final day of pre-season group IndyCar testing with its new full-time lineup of Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves leading a group of 14 drivers at Sebring International Raceway’s short outer loop.

Amid big gusts of wind and sand blowing across the track, drivers were slower than the impressive 51.851s lap set on Monday by Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, but all managed to turn between 60-90 laps in less than favorable conditions.

Prior to the traditional end-of-day runs done by some drivers on low fuel and new tires, Rinus VeeKay and Ed Carpenter Racing teammate Conor Daly held P1, and they were topped by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson before the MSR duo motored to the front.

A.J. Foyt Racing rookie Kyle Kirkwood added another impressive test outing to his preparations for the new season, and fellow rookie Callum Ilott did well for Juncos Hollinger Racing to end the day behind CGR’s six-time champion Scott Dixon.

The Tuesday test also gave new Dale Coyne Racing driver Takuma Sato his first laps in the No. 51 Honda – the two-time Indy 500 winner’s only expected outing – before the start of official practice for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Friday, February 25.

AFTERNOON SESSION TIMES

(All times are unofficial, and do not account for the possible use of extra power from the push-to-pass system to improve laps times, missed beacons, or other timing irregularities or discrepancies.)

1. Simon Pagenaud, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda, (52.113s)

2. Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda, (52.194s)

3. Marcus Ericsson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, (52.210s)

4. Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy, (52.269s)

5. Kyle Kirkwood, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy, (52.338s)

6. Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, (52.377s)

7. Conor Daly, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy, (52.414s)

8. Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, (52.422s)

9. Callum Ilott, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy, (52.529s)

10. David Malukas, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda, (52.723s)

11. Takuma Sato, No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda, (52.802s)

12. Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, (52.947s)

13. Dalton Kellett, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy, (53.025s)

14. Tatiana Calderon, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy, (53.047s)