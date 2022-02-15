New Alfa Romeo runs at Fiorano

Alfa Romeo has run its 2022 car for the first time as part of a shakedown at Ferrari’s test track in Italy.

The Ferrari-powered C42 ran in a camouflage livery at Fiorano with Valtteri Bottas behind the wheel as Alfa Romeo put the first miles on the clock ahead of the first pre-season test next week. The team had previously announced it would be using the C42 in Barcelona, but won’t actually launch the car until the Sunday following the test when the 2022 livery will be revealed. As a result there are no official images released from the shakedown. (ED: The above image shows the team’s 2021 car).

Alfa Romeo will run in a special testing livery next week, although it remains to be seen if that will be the same as the camouflage livery that was used in Italy on Tuesday.

Clearly visible on the car was a detailed front wing design that features a sculpted middle section of the main element, dropping down away from the nose to create a small gap between the nose and the lowest point of the wing. There is also a more intricate design with the outer edges of the floor compared to what the majority of teams have released so far.

Alfa was one of two teams running its car on Tuesday, with Williams also shaking down the new FW44 at Silverstone.