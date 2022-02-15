IndyCar inching closer to launching documentary-style TV series

The NTT IndyCar Series continues to make progress in developing an unscripted documentary-style show.

RACER understands recent developments have the series marching closer to a product that could be pitched to major streaming platforms in an effort to harness some of the explosive marketing power and popularity gained by Formula 1 in the USA through Netflix’s “Drive To Survive” series.

The most interesting aspect of the initiative involves Jeff Jenkins, the producer IndyCar has engaged for the project. Known as the producer behind “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and its many spinoffs, “Total Divas,” and a number of other reality shows that populate the E! Channel, Jenkins is among the most successful producers in the reality genre through his Jeff Jenkins Production company and has deep connections throughout the industry.

IndyCar drivers assisted with the capturing of video content in 2021 — at the track and at home — in an effort to give the series and JJP enough material to cut into teaser reels. It’s believed the next stage in the process is to find a home for an ongoing show.

Unrelated to the series, two of its teams in Meyer Shank Racing and Paretta Autosport are also known to be involved in similar docu-style projects in need of streaming partners.