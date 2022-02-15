Hunter-Reay replaces Dixon in Ganassi Cadillac for Sebring

While Ryan Hunter-Reay’s IndyCar career is currently on hold, the scheduling conflict between the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship over Texas and Sebring has netted him an opportunity in the latter. The American was announced today as joining the line-up for the No. 01 Cadillac Racing entry fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing for the 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on March 19.

Hunter-Reay — a race winner in IMSA as well as a former IndyCar series champ — will team with full-season drivers Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais. He replaces Ganassi IndyCar regular Scott Dixon, who had been previously scheduled to drive.

“It’s beyond belief that Ryan Hunter-Reay is available to be a Cadillac teammate at Sebring. Chip Ganassi Racing has admired his ability to consistently win major globally recognized events. He has that special knack to be a separator,” Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull said. “We’re excited that Ryan’s an integral part of our team at the Twelve Hours of Sebring.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Chip Ganassi Racing and returning to Cadillac for the 70th running of the Twelve Hours of Sebring,” said Hunter-Reay, who co-drove to the overall victory in the 2020 Twelve Hours of Sebring with Mazda Motorsports. “This is a tremendous opportunity to work with one of the very best teams and manufacturers in motorsports. Sebring is my home track, and the Twelve Hours of Sebring is one of those iconic events that you focus on as a competitor. After winning the 2020 race overall, I’ve been eager to get back with a top team and compete for another win.”

Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar drivers Dixon and Alex Palou joined van der Zande and Bourdais in the No. 01 V-Performance Academy Cadillac DPi-V.R in the 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona last month, with Palou setting the race lap record time.