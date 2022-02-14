More points for three F1 Sprints; shortened races addressed

Formula 1 teams have unanimously approved three Sprint events in 2022 that will see the top eight drivers scoring points, while the handling of shortened races has also been addressed.

After attempts to expand the Sprint schedule to six races was blocked by budget cap disagreements, F1 suggested a compromise of three races — as in 2021 — that was accepted during an F1 Commission meeting on Monday. Those three events will take place at Imola, Austria and Brazil this season. Eight points will be awarded to the winner, seven to second place, six for third, all the way down to one point for eighth.

The driver that is fastest in Friday’s qualifying session will also be described as securing pole position for statistical purposes, although the grid will still be set by the result of the Sprint.

There are also changes to the way points will be allocated in the case of shortened races, following the controversial running of the Belgian Grand Prix last year. Due to heavy rain, just two laps were completed behind the safety car before the race was called off, but was enough to trigger a half-points result.

Now, there will need to be at least two laps that take place under green flag conditions (without safety car or Virtual Safety Car influence) before a race can be called and any points awarded. If less than 25% of the race distance has been completed then the top five will be allocated points:

Winner – 6 points

Second – 4

Third – 3

Fourth – 2

Fifth – 1

If between 25-50% of the race distance has been completed then the top nine will score points in the following order:

Winner – 13 points

Second – 10

Third – 8

Fourth – 6

Fifth – 5

Sixth -4

Seventh – 3

Eighth – 2

Ninth – 1

If between 50-75% of the race distance has been completed then the top 10 will score reduced points:

Winner – 19 points

Second – 14

Third – 12

Fourth – 9

Fifth – 8

Sixth – 6

Seventh – 5

Eighth – 3

Ninth – 2

10th – 1