AlphaTauri launches AT03 for 2022

AlphaTauri has unveiled its 2022 Formula 1 car, the AT03.

The fifth car to be revealed ahead of pre-season testing next week, the images of the AT03 show plenty of detail compared to sister team Red Bull’s offering, with the sidepods an area of particular interest due to a severe undercut and sculpting to the rear of the car. The nose also extends down to the main element at the front, unlike the Aston Martin and McLaren solutions seen so far, and technical director Jody Egginton says it shows there are multiple ways to deal with the new regulations.

“With the change to the aero regulations being extensive, there is clearly a lot of scope to experiment with new ideas and new aero concepts, but at the same time the new regulations also provide an increased risk of going down the wrong development path,” Egginton said. “I am quite sure there is plenty of scope for teams to come up with innovative aero solutions but at the same time, I expect that the hidden details of aero development will be a significant contributor to what teams are able to achieve from the aero regulations.

“I’m pretty confident people are going to turn up at the first test with an interesting range of interpretations of the regulations and this will provoke discussion and investigation of possible development directions for all the teams’ in-season development plans.”

The car is officially powered by Red Bull Powertrains, having taken over the IP and maintenance of the Honda power unit following the Japanese manufacturer’s withdrawal from F1 at the end of last season. Honda will still build the power units and provide support during a transition year this year, as the power units will be frozen from 2022 onwards, but AlphaTauri will use more up-to-date components from Red Bull.

“For 2022, the areas of synergy are at the rear end — gearbox, hydraulics, rear suspension, which is a pretty similar arrangement to what we have had in the past. The difference is that, because of the regulation change, both teams will be running the same specification of parts in 2022, whereas before we ran parts to a year-old design from Red Bull.”