This week’s edition of The Week in IndyCar guest show features Colton Herta, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We open with insights on his successful snowy debut in the Race of Champions with teammate Jimmie Johnson, his quest for an IndyCar championship and Indy 500 win, learn more about taco ingredient etiquette, and close with a message from Herta to Rinus VeeKay.

Listen below or click here.