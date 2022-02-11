Arrow McLaren SP unveils 2022 IndyCar liveries

The Arrow McLaren SP team continues its tradition as one of the only NTT IndyCar Series operations to present its drivers and liveries in a formal unveiling ahead of the new season.

Revealed in conjunction with McLaren’s Formula 1 and Extreme E efforts, the AMSP entries carry similar year-to-year color scheme choices with Pato O’Ward’s No. 5 Chevy featuring a predominantly black and ‘fluro papaya’ design with new flourishes of blue, and Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 7 Chevy continuing with its distinguishing bright blue and papaya livery with black accents. Primary sponsors remain unchanged on both cars.

“The start of the season is always one of my favorite times of the year because all the hard work that Arrow McLaren SP puts in during the winter finally gets to hit the track in St. Petersburg,” team president Taylor Kiel said. “The team saw some success in 2021, with two wins and five podiums, but we always have room to build on that and compete consistently for wins and the championship. We have a talented driver lineup returning with Pato and Felix, who have formed a great bond both on and off the track. The team has put a great amount of focus into ensuring that we have two cars that can compete at the front of the field next year.”

The color choices for the AMSP cars are consistent across all of McLaren’s racing programs in 2022.

“McLaren Racing acquiring the team was a historic moment for Arrow McLaren SP and it is great to see a consistent look across all three teams in IndyCar, Formula 1 and Extreme E,” Kiel said. “It means we will be recognizable to fans, no matter what series they are watching. McLaren has really invested in this team in a big way. Arrow Electronics also made a long-term commitment to the team last year, and I can’t speak enough to how important they are as a title partner. They are an integral part of the team, both competitively and commercially. Vuse is back on the No. 7 car and I’m looking forward to seeing how they activate in the series this year, as they have always created exciting opportunities and activations for fans. It’s going to be a great year.”