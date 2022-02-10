Kicera joins Stevens-Miller Racing for TA2

Stevens-Miller Racing has extended its partnerships with Liqui Moly and Turn14 Distribution for the 2022 Trans Am TA2 season. Tyler Kicera, a race winner in 2020, will join SMR and drive the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro for the full season in pursuit of his first Trans Am TA2 championship. Kicera made a handful of starts across 2019, 2020 and a full season campaign in 2021. In his short time in the series, Kicera has collected a win, two runner-up finishes, four podiums, a pole position and set two fastest race laps. Kicera, along with past TA2 champion Marc Miller, will also provide coaching assistance for the SMR young-guns and rookies throughout the 2022 season.

“I’m pumped to be back in TA2 this season and to be driving for Stevens-Miller Racing,” said Kicera on joining SMR. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent SMR, Liqui Moly and Turn14 Distribution in the Trans Am series. Since I first entered the series in 2019, SMR has consistently been the team to beat. I’m excited to now be part of their program and make a championship run driving their No. 77 Camaro.”

Under the Liqui Moly banner, SMR has amassed countless wins and podiums, one championship, and two second-place overall finishes.

The popularity of the Trans Am TA2 class is skyrocketing and the 2022 season is poised to be the most competitive yet. Huge fields are expected with the series recently announcing an enhanced, free live streaming package and CBS Sports Network prime-time coverage. The 2022 season kicks off at Sebring International Raceway from February 24-27.