Red Bull unveils launch-spec RB18

Red Bull has unveiled the RB18, the car it hopes will allow it to defend the Formula 1 drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen.

The team launched a version of the 2022 car via an online stream carried by fans as well as its official channels, announcing a new title partnership with U.S.-based tech company Oracle as part of the event. The launch car featured the number 1 that Verstappen will run this year, as well as the traditional Red Bull livery.

However, like Haas last week, the model that was unveiled is understood not to be the actual RB18 that will run at testing as teams continue development and manufacturing of parts right up to the first test in Barcelona on February 23. Red Bull used a show car to unveil the general design and livery, but the 2022 car itself remains in production.

“Because it’s new regulations it’s going to evolve very, very quickly,” team principal Christian Horner said. “I think by the time we get to the first race the car is not going to look very much like this, and I think the evolution will be very, very quick as we progress through the season.

“It is a steep learning curve for everyone and it is a contest in development between the first and the last race. We believe we have a good car for 2022, the RB18 is coming to life and seeing it today is fantastic. It has been a huge effort from the team and I am looking forward to seeing it out on the track now.

“We plan to build on 2021, we have number one on the car this year and now the challenge is it keep it and defend that title with Max. The excitement and hard work of 2021 really galvanized the team and it means we go into 2022 in great shape for the season ahead.”