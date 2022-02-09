Ganassi to retain LeDuc, Price for second Extreme E season

Chip Ganassi Racing will retain its Season 1 drivers Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price,for Extreme E’s second season.

Despite flashes of potential, including LeDuc claiming the Ocean X Prix’s Super Sector and five extra points for his team at the second event of the year, technical troubles and ill-fortune hindered the program throughout the season. It looked like the team’s luck would finally turn in the Enel X Island X Prix after reaching the Final and taking a lead going into the last lap, but hopes of a dream victory ended with broken steering.

“In our first season, our speed showed but the results weren’t there,” said Price. “This is our redemption year. We are more than prepared, we’ve learned a lot, and it’s time to show the world what we have. We have an incredible team behind us, and Kyle and I are two drivers ready for what’s to come and showing the world what we are capable of.”

The team finishing eighth in the standings with 74 points.

“I’m super-pumped to be on board with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2022 Extreme E series,” said LeDuc.

“We have taken what we learned in 2021 and ripped it to shreds to find the strong and the weak points and have addressed every issue with pinpoint accuracy. Sara and I will bring what’s needed to be intensely competitive and bring the action the world expects from us, and we know we can deliver. I can’t wait to get around the world and race in new locations, meet new people and learn what we can do as humans to fix issues around the world.”