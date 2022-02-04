Haas F1 releases images of VF-22

Haas has become the first team to release images of its 2022 car with the launch of the design and livery of its VF-22.

The new car is currently being built ahead of the first pre-season test in Barcelona later this month, but the images show the overall design of what the new generation of car will look like. Featuring the simplified front wing, complex floor and very different rear wing, the VF-22 carries the hopes of a team that finished bottom of the constructors’ championship last year, with team principal Guenther Steiner expecting Haas to be much more competitive in 2022.

“It’s exciting to be at the point where we know the VF-22 will be on-track shortly,” Steiner said. “We all know what the team is capable of, we’ve proved that in the past, and with this new car — born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place — I’m confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends.

“It’s been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialing in all the elements. Last season was a long one but I’m confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22.”

Gallery Haas VF-22 view 4 images

Given the scale of the changes from both a car and team point of view, Haas technical director Simone Resta describes simply producing a car as a major challenge.

“This is probably the most complex project the Uralkali Haas F1 Team has dealt with to date, for many reasons,” Resta said. “It’s a completely new set of regulations and this season we’ve brought in a new team to manage the creation of the VF-22. Not everyone is new but a good chunk of people have joined with a revised structure now in place.

“I consider this as a great success in the process. We’re still early in the project and going through a transitional season of working together on a car for a full year, but if we look back where we started, this team is already a success.”

Team owner Gene Haas says the new car has a lot riding on it after what he admits was a difficult 2021 at the back of the grid.

“It’s that time of year where you’re naturally optimistic that the hard work and effort of everyone will translate to a competitive entry on track,” Haas said. “We made the decision back in 2020 to really channel time and resources into the VF-22, foregoing anything track-related for 2021 — which wasn’t easy to watch. Hopefully that decision bears fruit and we return to challenging for points and taking something from the weekends.”