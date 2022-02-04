ECR emphasizes continuity with 2022 engineering line-up

Ed Carpenter Racing is among the few NTT IndyCar Series teams to embrace consistency in its engineering lineup as it prepares for the new season that launches on February 27. Despite losing performance engineer Ben Siegel to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, ECR’s two-car program for Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly has kept the engineering alterations to a minimum

“We’re building up some of the support engineer roles, but our race engineers and crew chiefs are all the same and most of the people with us have been here for all 10 years,” ECR president Tim Broyles told RACER.

ECR technical director Matt Barnes, who drew considerable interest from other teams during the offseason, continues as race engineer for VeeKay in the No. 21 Chevy, and Peter Craik is back with Conor Daly, who embarks on his first full-time drive for the team in the No. 20 Chevy.

“I’m really happy about that,” Broyles said. “Keeping our group together and maintaining continuity is obviously a priority, and Matt and Peter have really been important for us and we’re building on a lot of the positives that came for us last year.

“And we also have a lot to improve from last season. I can’t just sit there and say there’s one particular thing to fix; there’s a lot of pieces to the puzzle. We have to be better as a team and we’re working extremely hard this offseason on the engineering side and in all the areas to be better. We feel good about the work we’ve been doing, but the proof will come when we go racing.”