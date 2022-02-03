Haas to launch first ahead of Red Bull

Haas will provide the first look at a 2022 car when it unveils the VF-22 on Friday morning.

The team has confirmed it will reveal images online before a usual pit lane rollout at the opening test in Barcelona later this month, in what will be the first car of the new Formula 1 regulations to be unveiled.

Following that, Red Bull is now set to be second after confirming it will unveil its 2022 car — the RB18 — on February 9, using its fanbase to provide the platform for the launch.

The new car will be revealed virtually next week, and as part of the Red Bull event, up to five thousand fans will be able to broadcast the launch, with access given to those via the team’s digital loyalty platform called The Paddock.

Described as “a multi-channel fan first experience,” the launch of the RB18 will also be streamed online, as the team unveils the car that Max Verstappen will attempt to defend the drivers’ championship with.

The announcements mean only Williams has yet to confirm any of its launch plans as all of the teams work to finalize their 2022 cars.