Alpine promotes Fry and Harman in new technical structure

Alpine has announced promotions for both Pat Fry and Matt Harman as part of a restructuring of its technical organization.

Fry has worked in Formula 1 for 35 years, first joining the current team at Enstone — when it was known as Benetton — back in 1987. Since then he has worked for McLaren, Ferrari and Manor before returning to Alpine last year. He will be promoted to the role of chief technical officer, tasked with delivering a championship-contending car within 100 races of Alpine’s arrival in F1.

“Fry will oversee all technical activities in Enstone, and will be responsible for setting the performance target of the car, defining the technical capabilities and competencies needed and identify future technologies and disruptors,” an Alpine announcement read. “He will ultimately arbitrate on major performance trade-offs and risks, and set the long-term development strategy to maximize performance within the constraints of the cost cap.”

As well as Fry’s promotion, Harman also has a new role as technical director, having previously been engineering director since joining from Mercedes in 2018. Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi says it was important to get the pair’s experience into more influential roles.

“We are considerably strengthening Alpine F1 Team by having Pat and Matt at the helm of Engineering in Enstone,” Rossi said. “Pat is one of the most experienced engineers in Formula 1, while Matt’s drive and expertise will prove critical in extracting the full potential of our race cars, thanks in particular to his unique expertise combining chassis and engine development.”

The changes come following the recent departure of Marcin Budkowski, while Alain Prost also left the team having previously served as an advisor.