Juncos Hollinger enters technical alliance with Carlin for 2022 IndyCar season

Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger will field their full-time NTT IndyCar Series entry for English rookie Callum Ilott through a new technical alliance with Carlin Racing.

Having purchased Carlin’s inventory of IndyCar assets during the offseason, RACER understands the majority of the Carlin team members who were with the program in 2021 will move forward supporting Juncos Hollinger Racing and its single-car effort with the No. 77 Chevy.

The change also signals the long-anticipated end of Carlin’s IndyCar program, which began in 2018 and ran through 2021. Efforts to join forces with one or more teams as a full co-entry were made late last season, but those did not come to pass. And with photos emerging of the Carlin transporters offloading their contents at JHR’s Speedway, Indiana-based shop in recent months, it was clear that some form of significant arrangement had been struck between the two businesses. Efforts to seek comment from JHR and Carlin were unsuccessful.

Conor Daly delivered Carlin’s greatest IndyCar achievement in 2020 with pole position at the first of the Iowa doubleheader rounds. Across nearly 100 IndyCar starts with six drivers, Carlin’s best result was earned during its debut season with Charlie Kimball’s fifth-place finish at Toronto.

Among the other developments for JHR, it’s believed veteran IndyCar and IMSA race engineer Yves Touron from Carlin will serve as the team’s technical director, and Carlin Indy Lights race engineer Steve Barker will make his season-long IndyCar race engineering debut with Ilott.

RACER also understands JHR, which has been targeted by a number of drivers to field a second Indy 500 entry on their behalf, is not expected to put another car in play during the month of May as the full focus on Ilott’s Speedway debut is believed to be the priority.