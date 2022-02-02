Alfa Romeo to launch 2022 F1 car after first test

Alfa Romeo will officially launch its 2022 car after the first pre-season test in Barcelona, but insists it will have the new car running in Spain.

The opening three days of pre-season have been designated as a group shakedown as Formula 1 tries to monetize testing with an official pre-season test in Bahrain in March, but all 10 teams will be keen to run their radically different cars for the first time later this month. Alfa caused some confusion by announcing a launch date of February 27 — two days after the first test ends — but clarified it will have the car ready for the first test itself.

The C42 will run in a testing livery during the three days in Barcelona, with the full livery to then be unveiled during an online launch on the Sunday.

Alfa will have an all-new driver line-up this season, with Valtteri Bottas and rookie Guanyu Zhou replacing Antonio Giovinazzi and the retired Kimi Raikkonen. Robert Kubica also remains involved as reserve driver, with the team carrying the full name of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

The launch date means only Red Bull, Williams and Haas have yet to confirm when we will first see their new cars, although Haas is expected to be the first to unveil its 2022 car at an earlier date than Aston Martin’s February 10 launch.