NASCAR podcast: Jerry Baxter

Jerry Baxter and his driver, Tanner Gray, were among those who got to see the newly improved Atlanta Motor Speedway recently, and Baxter shares insight about the facility this week on The Racing Writer’s Podcast, along with:

• First impressions of working with Gray and getting more out of him

• How Baxter feels about going back to the Truck Series after spending the last two years in Cup

• What he expects to be different or have changed in the Truck Series since last there

• Some of Baxter’s early racing days and a quick turnaround moving to North Carolina

• Memories of the first drivers he worked with in Cup

• What it was like working for Kyle Busch’s truck team

• What he saw in Bubba Wallace in Trucks and then Cup

• Career longevity but also having to adapt

• Insight on David Gilliland Racing

• Goals and expectations for his team this year