F1 launch dates confirmed by Alpine and AlphaTauri

More than half of the Formula 1 grid has now confirmed their launch dates after the announcement of plans by Alpine and AlphaTauri.

The latest date so far was communicated by the Renault-powered team on Wednesday morning, with the 2022 car — to be known as the A522 — being revealed on Monday, February 21. That’s just two days before the first pre-season test in Barcelona gets underway, meaning an unveiling online or in Spain is most likely from Alpine.

Alpine beat AlphaTauri to fifth place in the constructors’ championship by just 13 points last season but will be aiming further up the grid with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon under new regulations.

AlphaTauri has also confirmed it will launch its 2022 car a week earlier on February 14, with the AT03 currently set to be the third car to break cover after Aston Martin on February 10 and McLaren a day later. However, RACER understands Haas is planning an early February launch that could precede both of those.

The first test from February 23-25 will be treated as a shakedown by F1 with no live broadcast coverage, although media — including RACER — will be present to provide updates. The second test in Bahrain on March 10-12 will be treated as the “official pre-season test” by F1, with television coverage available.