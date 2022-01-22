WTR Acura leads evening practice after incident

A two-hour night session gave the teams their best shot at testing cars over a full stint, their first running in full darkness and the opportunity to get all their drivers in the car in the same session if they desired. Marked by a three red flags for incidents on track, there were still long periods of green, including the first 50 minutes of the session.

Both Acura DPi cars had issues. Ricky Taylor had contact with a GT car, took the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura to the garage for inspection and new bodywork, then proceeded to set fast time of the night with a 1m34.592s.

The No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura had a gearbox problem, with something breaking when the car was put into car after Helio Castroneves got in the car.

Scott Dixon set a fast lap for the first time of the weekend, putting the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac in second a mere 0.019s off of Taylor’s time.

The other class leaders were: LMP2, Rene Rast, No. 68 G-Drive Racing by APR Oreca; LMP3, Trenton Estep, Forty7 Motorsports Duqueine; GTD Pro, Mirko Bortolotti, No. 63 TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan; and GTD, Paul Holton, No. 59 Crucial Motorsports McLaren 720S.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: The teams have a 20-minute warmup in the morning before the 100-minute qualifying race scheduled to go green at 2:05 p.m. ET. Only two drivers per car will participate in the qualifying race.