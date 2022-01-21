Watch live: 2022 SCCA Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The 2022 class of the Sports Car Club of America Hall of Fame will be inducted today, and you can watch the ceremony live here on RACER.com from 7:30pm ET.

RACER president, founder and CEO Paul Pfanner will take his place in the Hall of Fame in recognition of a career that began as a Formula Ford racer, but evolved into a publishing enterprise with a decades-long track record of elevating the SCCA and grassroots motorsport.

Also among the class of 2022 are Charlie Clark, a racer with more than five decades of SCCA competition under his belt; Howard Duncan, who has been the driving force behind the National Solo program; Greg Pickett, who has the singular honor of having won Trans Am championship races in six different decades; and Mark Weber, who owns an unprecedented 63 appearances at the Runoffs.

Click here to follow the ceremony, or watch it below.