USF Juniors equipment package confirmed; Tatuus switch for '23

Andersen Promotions today confirmed the equipment package for its USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires series beginning with the 2023 season.

The Tatuus JR-23 will utilize the same base chassis as the first two steps of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires with some modifications to conform to an entry level step. Drivers and teams can begin with the JR-23 chassis and continue to advance up the world’s most complete driver development system with a forward-thinking three-step concept.

Announced in September of last year, USF Juniors is a professionally managed series serving as a pre-step to the Road to Indy. The series will provide a scholarship of over $220,000 to graduate to the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – the first official step on the ladder. For 2022, USF Juniors will employ the popular Ligier JS chassis and HPD powerplant in its inaugural season.

The Tatuus JR-23 will utilize the same monocoque and main components of both the USF-22 and IP-22 chassis, which will launch this year in USF2000 and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires respectively. Upgrades include a new, wider monocoque with the addition of a Halo-type device as well as new sidepods, underfloor, engine cover, air ducts, damper cover and fuel cell.

Modifications for the USF Juniors series include the uprights, brake package, dampers and wheels. The USF2000 2-liter MZR powerplant prepared by Elite Engines will use a different restrictor plate producing 150 horsepower. The Cooper tire-shod chassis will feature a slightly harder compound than a USF2000 car. Completing the package is the latest Cosworth Badenia 2 data logger and ECU.

“We are very pleased to announce the new Tatuus JR-23 as the chassis the USF Juniors championship will use starting with the 2023 season,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “Tatuus has been an amazing manufacturer to work with since 2017 and this car completes a three-step lineup using the same basic design. The JR-23 combines the highest small formula car quality in the world with the economic advantages of our three-step concept, and we expect to see wide team and driver acceptance. Coupled with an Elite engine and Cooper tires, this car will be strong.”

The price of a complete car, including two sets of wheels, Elite engine, engine installation kit, Cosworth data logger and ECU, is projected to be approximately $94,000. The first shipment of Tatuus JR-23s will be delivered in July/August.

“This upgrade brings a huge step forward in safety, performance and quality to the USF Juniors program,” said Series Manager Gustavo Yacaman. “The ease of moving up or down between series is a huge benefit for the teams. I really look forward to seeing the new 2023 USF Juniors car hit the track.”

USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires will make its racing debut on April 23/24 with a triple-header event at Ozarks International Raceway outside Gravois Mills, Mo. in conjunction with USAC Racing and the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America.